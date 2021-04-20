Where are you going?
bridges bali restaurant

Jl. Raya Campuhan, Sayan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 970095
Divine Wine...and Food Ubud Indonesia

Sun - Sat 11am - 11:30pm

Divine Wine...and Food

It's become very difficult (read expensive) to get good wine in Bali so a dining experience like the one at Bridges is a wonderful treat. It is a fine dining restaurant, but is pretty casual and very romantic if you get one of their dimly lit tables with a view of the river below. The staff are extremely professional but sweet with it, which makes it a nice relaxed and unstuffy atmosphere. The wine selection is amazing and there is a sommelier on hand to direct you to the best wines to go with your meal or just point you in the direction of a great glass to sip and relax in their comfy outside spaces. Bridges definitely isn't the place to go if you're looking for a young, hip hangout, but if you want an amazing meal and a selection of wine that beats everywhere else in Ubud hands down, there isn't a more beautiful place than Bridges.

By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

