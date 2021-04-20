Bridgehead Roastery

Ottawa's Premier Coffee
Ask any Ottawan where to find a good ol' cup o' joe and almost all will say "Bridgehead's." The first company in Canada
to offer fairly traded, organic, and shade-grown coffee, Bridgehead is now 15 coffeehouses strong, all situated within Canada's capital. Their flagship location on Anderson and Preston Streets is a coffee lover's amusement park complete with full-scale roastery importing and roasting beans from Central and South American, African, and Southeast Asian cooperatives. In addition, knowledgeable and friendly baristas whip up dazzling americanos, espressos, and lattes accompanied by quinoa cakes salad, sunflower pâté sandwiches, and assorted breakfast sandwiches.