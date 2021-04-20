Where are you going?
Bridgehead Roastery

130 Anderson St, Ottawa, ON K1R 6T7, Canada
Ottawa's Premier Coffee Ottawa Canada

Sat, Sun 6:30am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 8pm

Ottawa's Premier Coffee

Ask any Ottawan where to find a good ol' cup o' joe and almost all will say "Bridgehead's." The first company in Canada to offer fairly traded, organic, and shade-grown coffee, Bridgehead is now 15 coffeehouses strong, all situated within Canada's capital. Their flagship location on Anderson and Preston Streets is a coffee lover's amusement park complete with full-scale roastery importing and roasting beans from Central and South American, African, and Southeast Asian cooperatives. In addition, knowledgeable and friendly baristas whip up dazzling americanos, espressos, and lattes accompanied by quinoa cakes salad, sunflower pâté sandwiches, and assorted breakfast sandwiches.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

