Bridal Collection 715 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA

Belle of the Ball Travel by foot down Broadway in downtown LA and find store after store filled with the most colorful, puffy, tiered party dresses you have ever seen.



Walls are lined with these flashy gowns in shocking orange, stunning magenta, bright turquoise, and royal purple, all dripping in sequence, tassels, and pearls. There are also tuxes for babies, wild hair pieces, and other blinged-out party accouterments.



Whether you're looking for a quinceanera, a wedding, a Mardi Gras masquerade ball, or just looking, you're sure to find a show stopper in this stretch of stores.