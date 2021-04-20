Where are you going?
Brickell Yoga- Miami Hot Yoga

301 SW 17th Rd 3rd floor, Miami, FL 33129, USA
Website
| +1 305-856-1387
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 8pm
Mon, Wed, Fri 9am - 9:30pm
Tue, Thur 6am - 9:30pm

Miami is known to bring the heat, but it feels cool on the streets compared to the wood panel floors of Brickell Hot Yoga. The instructors guide you through classes postures and poses, all to DJ inspired beats and melodies.

You'll be soaked in the first quarter of the class and by the end, you'll feel as if all the toxins have exited your body.

It's not just about the health of your body though, the instructors really guide you on how to live your life in a positive way. The experience is inspiring and influential to every attendee.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

