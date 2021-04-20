Be in on the "Secret" of Brick Lane

You’ll hear plenty of whispers around London that tend to follow these lines, “Sure, but have you been to Brick Lane? You can’t say you’ve been to this city without spending some time in East London.” Those whispers, as confident as they may be, are right – you really should set aside an afternoon for Brick Lane. Don’t feel like these sly recommendations are in-the-know secrets: Many people have since picked up on the Brick Lane grapevine. Nevertheless, who cares? With as many vintage shops, Indian restaurants, quirky bars, and artisan stalls as there are on Brick Lane, it doesn’t matter who knew about it first. Enjoy sifting through 1950s dresses in a tiny shop, swapping one-liners with a fellow bibliophile over collectible books, or trying on pairs of sunnies that cost just a few pounds. Be sure to have a pint or a plate before you leave, even if that means sitting on the sidewalk as you eat. The mesmerizing graffiti and endless people watching are worth it.