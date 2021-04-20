Where are you going?
Bribie Island

Bribie Island, Queensland 4507, Australia
4WDing on Bribie Beach

The view out the back of the Jeep driving home after a beach picnic on the beautiful Bribie Island. Only a short 50 minute drive from Brisbane, Bribie is a family favourite for its quiet beaches and relaxed culture.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

Trinette Faint
almost 7 years ago

Psuedo surfing down under

The beaches on Bribie Island were amazing. They were uncrowded and the water was beautiful. Bribie is about an hour away from Brisbane, but worth the trek if you can find yourself there if nothing but for the beaches alone.

