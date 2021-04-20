Bribie Island
Bribie Island, Queensland 4507, Australia
4WDing on Bribie BeachThe view out the back of the Jeep driving home after a beach picnic on the beautiful Bribie Island. Only a short 50 minute drive from Brisbane, Bribie is a family favourite for its quiet beaches and relaxed culture.
almost 7 years ago
Psuedo surfing down under
The beaches on Bribie Island were amazing. They were uncrowded and the water was beautiful. Bribie is about an hour away from Brisbane, but worth the trek if you can find yourself there if nothing but for the beaches alone.