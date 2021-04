Brezelina Karlspl. 9, 80335 München, Germany

Munich's Favorite Snack Pretzels are a Münchener's favorite snack, but Brezelina adds a twist by serving them with honey mustard cream cheese, instead of just the usual plain or butter pretzel.



They also serve Kartoffelpüree (mashed potatoes) with different toppings which you take in a cup to go.