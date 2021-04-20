Brew Babies Garden Bistro
1520 Lafayette Street
| +1 239-542-2224
Photo courtesy of Brew Babies Bistro
Al Fresco Dining to Smooth Jazz in Cape CoralBrew Babies is an antique-filled eatery comprised of two identical buildings on either side of a romantic outdoor courtyard. The dining building has several rooms filled with dining tables and chairs. Contemporary jazz plays on the stereo. Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Bublé serenade you as you dine. Some evenings, however, live music is played by various local jazz groups.
The food is sensational, mirroring the romantic vibes here. Be sure to try the cheese plate, pan-seared jumbo scallops, grilled flatbread pizza, and warm artichoke heart and spinach dip.