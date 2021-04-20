Brenham, Texas

Day trip to Brenham
If you’re in the Houston
area during the spring, you are legally required to make the one-hour trek to Brenham to see the gorgeous bluebonnets blanketing its hills and roadsides. (In April, there's even an annual Bluebonnet Festival.) But Brenham is actually a wonderful destination any time of year thanks to its wealth of activities and small-town charm. On your must-do list: Tour Blue Bell Creameries; grab a piece of pie at Must Be Heaven sandwich shop; wander the grounds at Chappell Hill Lavender Farm; check out the plants at the Antique Rose Emporium; and enjoy a glass of wine at Pleasant Hill Winery.