Brenham, Texas

Brenham, TX 77833, USA
Website
Day trip to Brenham

Day trip to Brenham

If you’re in the Houston area during the spring, you are legally required to make the one-hour trek to Brenham to see the gorgeous bluebonnets blanketing its hills and roadsides. (In April, there's even an annual Bluebonnet Festival.) But Brenham is actually a wonderful destination any time of year thanks to its wealth of activities and small-town charm. On your must-do list: Tour Blue Bell Creameries; grab a piece of pie at Must Be Heaven sandwich shop; wander the grounds at Chappell Hill Lavender Farm; check out the plants at the Antique Rose Emporium; and enjoy a glass of wine at Pleasant Hill Winery.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

