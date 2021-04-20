Where are you going?
Breiđavík

Látrabjarg, Iceland
Breiđavík is a wonderful point on the Latrabjarg Peninsula in western Iceland. The location features a large beach of golden sands, with a backdrop of rocky cliffs and colorful waters. The beach here is regarded as one of the best in Iceland, and is perfectly safe to walk along – although its remote location means you’ll probably not see any other souls. It is a short journey, about 6km, to the Bjargtangar Lighthouse and Latrabjarg cliffs from here. The town is extremely small, a few scattered houses and the Breiđavík hotel which is pretty comfortable and they serve some delicious salted cod.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

