Brechfa Forest Barns

Brechfa Forest BarnsWe spent a wonderful week in South Wales which started with discovering our fabulous accommodation.
The Bay Tree Barn is beautiful, cozy and very roomy. It is equipped with central heating but you have the option of making fires too, the first basket full of wood being on the house. Perfect for our family of four. It has a rustic feel with modern amenities and set in a wonderful area of rolling hills and lush forest. It's right next to Brechfa Forest, a great place for nature walks, hiking and mountain biking.
Our hosts, Nikki and Jason are really nice and very helpful people.
A couple of issues that we had were resolved right away.
Very family and doggie friendly. All that you need for a comfortable stay is in the barn. Great communication too. I highly recommend their barns if you plan on visiting South Wales.
Home cooked meal
The first day in our barn we did not feel like cooking so we asked our host, Nikki, to make dinner for us. Their menu offers a nice selection of home cooked meals at their barns and we chose the bruschette, the mushroom soup and the chicken hot pot.
Everything was delicious but my absolute favorite was the mushroom soup. So good and creamy, a real treat.
The bruschette were fresh and delicious. Crunchy bread covered in fresh tomatoes and basil with olive oil. One of my favorite appetizers.
The chicken hot pot was delicious and plenty. Very wholesome meal, perfect for the cold day we had when we arrived. The food was served in our barn. I highly recommend eating in, at least once and try Nikki's delicious food.
Surrounded by fresh air
The two cottages they offer for rent were made by transforming the barn that came with the host's house. They are located in a gorgeous area.
The view is wonderful...green rolling hills where sheep graze peacefully and very close, in walking distance, from Brechfa Forest. Great for walking, hiking and mountain biking. The cottages are perfect for families, romantic getaways and a perfect place to stay with your pet as they accept pets for an extra, small fee. This time of year it's pretty cold and rainy but we were lucky enough to get some dry days. The big upside for travel in winter is the fact that they offer great discounts for the barns. Book now and enjoy a great stay in a beautiful area and country.
Memorial
The only information I have about this is that it is a memorial for someone who lived in the area.
We passed by it almost everyday while staying at Brechfa Forest Barns. I loved the way it looked so I had to take a few photos.
Wales is so interesting, I love land details like this one and they are scattered all over Wales.
