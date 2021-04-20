Brechfa Forest Barns Blaen Nant Gwyn, Llanllwni, Pencader SA39 9EH, UK

Brechfa Forest Barns We spent a wonderful week in South Wales which started with discovering our fabulous accommodation.

The Bay Tree Barn is beautiful, cozy and very roomy. It is equipped with central heating but you have the option of making fires too, the first basket full of wood being on the house. Perfect for our family of four. It has a rustic feel with modern amenities and set in a wonderful area of rolling hills and lush forest. It's right next to Brechfa Forest, a great place for nature walks, hiking and mountain biking.



Our hosts, Nikki and Jason are really nice and very helpful people.

A couple of issues that we had were resolved right away.

Very family and doggie friendly. All that you need for a comfortable stay is in the barn. Great communication too. I highly recommend their barns if you plan on visiting South Wales.



For full size photos see https://www.facebook.com/adisphotopage