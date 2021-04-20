Breaux Vineyards

Hanging with My Bros at Breaux
Starting as a hobby, owner Paul Breaux opened Breaux in 1997. He has transformed it into one of Virginia's largest wineries, with over 100 acres planted with 18 varietals. Popular and award-winning wines include Bordeaux varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot and other unique wines like Nebbiolo and Viognier. Take your wine outside and enjoy the panoramic views from the gorgeous 404-acre estate surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Short Hill mountains. Best times to visit are the Cajun Festival and Crawfish Boil in June, the Key West Fest in July, and the Harvest Festival and Lobster Feast in September.