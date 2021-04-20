Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Breaux Vineyards

36888 Breaux Vineyards Ln, Purcellville, VA 20132, USA
Website
| +1 540-668-6299
Hanging with My Bros at Breaux Purcellville Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 6pm

Hanging with My Bros at Breaux

Starting as a hobby, owner Paul Breaux opened Breaux in 1997. He has transformed it into one of Virginia's largest wineries, with over 100 acres planted with 18 varietals. Popular and award-winning wines include Bordeaux varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot and other unique wines like Nebbiolo and Viognier. Take your wine outside and enjoy the panoramic views from the gorgeous 404-acre estate surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Short Hill mountains. Best times to visit are the Cajun Festival and Crawfish Boil in June, the Key West Fest in July, and the Harvest Festival and Lobster Feast in September.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points