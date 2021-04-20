Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

BreadHive Bakery & Cafe

402 Connecticut St, Buffalo, NY 14201, USA
Website
| +1 716-980-5623
BreadHive Bakery & Cafe Buffalo New York United States

More info

Sun 8am - 3pm
Tue - Sat 8am - 5pm

BreadHive Bakery & Cafe

A meal at this casual West Side eatery feels more like dining in someone’s home rather than a restaurant, thanks to the eclectic decor and cozy vibe. The bungalow-like space also features a side patio with small bistro tables, perfect for taking a break and indulging in the delicious lunch fare on offer. If you can’t choose between sandwiches like The Fiona (Brie, apple, fig, and Fontinella) and The Mariah (chicken salad with grapes and walnuts), craft your own with your choice of bread, spreads, protein, cheese, and produce, or opt for one of the popular pretzels, served with dips like spicy beer mustard and Buffalo chicken. When you’re done eating, explore neighborhoods like Allentown, Elmwood Village, the West Side, and Downtown—BreadHive is centrally located near all of them.
By Sean Flynn , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses
Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses
Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers
Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers
These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination
These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination
Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood
Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood