BreadHive Bakery & Cafe
A meal at this casual West Side eatery feels more like dining in someone’s home rather than a restaurant, thanks to the eclectic decor and cozy vibe. The bungalow-like space also features a side patio with small bistro tables, perfect for taking a break and indulging in the delicious lunch fare on offer. If you can’t choose between sandwiches like The Fiona (Brie, apple, fig, and Fontinella) and The Mariah (chicken salad with grapes and walnuts), craft your own with your choice of bread, spreads, protein, cheese, and produce, or opt for one of the popular pretzels, served with dips like spicy beer mustard and Buffalo chicken. When you’re done eating, explore neighborhoods like Allentown, Elmwood Village, the West Side, and Downtown—BreadHive is centrally located near all of them.