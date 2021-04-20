Bread & Wine Vineyard Restaurant
Despite their love of all things biltong
, South Africans rarely practice the art of charcuterie, which makes Neil Jewell’s efforts at Bread & Wine not only unique but utterly compelling. He and his wife, Tina, opened their restaurant at Môreson wine farm several years ago with a commitment to crafting the perfect sausage, from bresaola to salami and saucisson. Ever since, Bread & Wine has served as a pilgrimage spot for anyone who likes their meat well cured. Come for a tasting and Jewell will show you inside his giant charcuterie larder, which is home to several ongoing experiments, then stay for a breadmaking lesson or workshop with Tina. As a couple, the two are loads of fun, so give them a visit and prepare for a delicious afternoon.