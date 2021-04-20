Bread & Wine Vineyard Restaurant

Where are you going?
Happy Valley Rd, South Africa
Website
Despite their love of all things biltong, South Africans rarely practice the art of charcuterie, which makes Neil Jewell’s efforts at Bread & Wine not only unique but utterly compelling. He and his wife, Tina, opened their restaurant at Môreson wine farm several years ago with a commitment to crafting the perfect sausage, from bresaola to salami and saucisson. Ever since, Bread & Wine has served as a pilgrimage spot for anyone who likes their meat well cured. Come for a tasting and Jewell will show you inside his giant charcuterie larder, which is home to several ongoing experiments, then stay for a breadmaking lesson or workshop with Tina. As a couple, the two are loads of fun, so give them a visit and prepare for a delicious afternoon.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
