Bread & Butter Restaurant 933 W Irving Park Rd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA

Food Philosophy at Bread and Butter With over 40 years of experience in the business, the philosophy at Bread and Butter is very simple: take staple foods that everyone loves and infuse them with freshness and healthy upgrades. And simplicity is key at this lovely local eatery, which features cozy couch seating as well as an ample dining room for hosting parties of all sizes. The menu is enormous, and has pretty much anything you could ask for, with every single dish infused with an extra dash of 'healthy.' Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a few alcoholic beverages, Bread and Butter is sure to please anyone who decides to join them for a happy, healthy, and most importantly, satisfying meal.