Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bread & Butter Restaurant

933 W Irving Park Rd, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Website
| +1 630-250-1000
Food Philosophy at Bread and Butter Itasca Illinois United States

Food Philosophy at Bread and Butter

With over 40 years of experience in the business, the philosophy at Bread and Butter is very simple: take staple foods that everyone loves and infuse them with freshness and healthy upgrades. And simplicity is key at this lovely local eatery, which features cozy couch seating as well as an ample dining room for hosting parties of all sizes. The menu is enormous, and has pretty much anything you could ask for, with every single dish infused with an extra dash of 'healthy.' Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a few alcoholic beverages, Bread and Butter is sure to please anyone who decides to join them for a happy, healthy, and most importantly, satisfying meal.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points