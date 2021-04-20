Scaling the Irish Coast
Few people realize that they don't have to go west to see a gorgeous Irish coastline with the cliffs we always associate with Ireland
. A short 45-minute train ride south of Dublin will take you to Bray and Greystones, coastal villages worth exploring. Above all, you have to walk the cliff trail that connects the two towns. The views are gorgeous and the ocean breeze will temper your sweat (the hike can be difficult depending on the route you take). Also, insider secret, you can drop down off the main trail to a hidden footpath that takes you safely down the cliff... 2 km outside of Bray just as the rock wall turns to a fence. Best photo-ops of the day.