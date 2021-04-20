Brauerei Locher
Known for its cheese, yodeling culture, and annual voting by hand in the city’s Gemeinde
(local communities)—as well as, darkly, its suicide rate—Appenzell is one of Switzerland’s most beloved regions. It is best described as the Vermont of Switzerland
, thanks to its bell-shaped barns, rolling verdant hills, and wildflower-nibbling cows. It’s also long been famous for its beer, Alpenbitter (a pungent herbal schnapps), and more recently, its excellent whiskey, made from barley smoked with local peat. Brauerei Locher has a tasting room and museum; a visit here is a fantastic rainy-day activity that also offers a look at the historic craft traditions of the area.