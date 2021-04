Bratislava Bratislava, Slovakia

Utilitarian Art Walking around the historic downtown area of Bratislava, I was pleased to come upon this little piece of clever utilitarian art. Any city planner can decide where to place a manhole cover on the street. But it takes someone with a little foresight and sense of humor to say 'Hey, let's put a little worker man crawling out of the ground and make this otherwise droll spot interesting.' It truly could be called 'street art.'