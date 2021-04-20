Brasstown Valley Resort
6321 US-76, Young Harris, GA 30582, USA
| +1 706-379-9900
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Mountain Lodge in North GeorgiaIf you're looking for a weekend getaway from the traffic and smog of Atlanta, head north two hours to the Brasstown Valley Resort in Young Harris. Tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains near the Tennessee state line, the 134 room resort brings in guests for the 7,500 square foot Equani Spa and the award-winning golf course. There's no shortage of activities for those who want to get active, namely the indoor and outdoor pools, hiking trails, horseback riding, tennis courts, fishing and hunting.
The mountain lodge decor covers every inch of the property, from the antler chandeliers to the roaring fireplace in the lobby, which is a great place to settle in for a nightcap. Brasstown also has 2 world-class restaurants, the Dining Room and the more casual Brassies. Just be sure to catch a sunset from the back porch while you're there.