Brasserie St-Feuillien
Rue d'Houdeng 20, 7070 Le Roeulx, Belgium
+32 64 31 18 18
Sun 10:30am - 12:30pm
Sat 2pm - 5pm
St. Feuillien, an award winning beerThe St. Feuillien brewery that we can visit today was founded in 1873 by Stéphanie Friart. In the recent years they have been under constant renovation combining the restoration of a nineteenth-century industrial heritage with modern facilities. The 5th generation of the Friart family continues to manufacture a wide range of beers, including the St. Feuillien and Grisette, demonstrating its willingness to be rooted in the history of the region and perpetuate local tradition.
The beers they produce are:
-St-Feuillien Blonde, Brune, Triple, Cuvée de Noël, Grand Cru.
-Grisette Blonde, Blanche, berries and cherries
-Saison
For every party or event, there is a St-Feuillien beer to suit your taste: 25cl, 33cl, 75cl, Magnum 1,5L, Jeroboam 3L, Mathusalem 6L, Salmanazar 9L.
Brewery tours are every Saturday at 2pm, in English, French and Dutch and the guide is very knowledgeable.
Feuillien was an Irish monk who arrived in the area proselytizing Christianity to the locals but instead was murdered in Charbonnière forest in the year 665. In the spot of his death people put a rock to commemorate the martyrdom. That rock became an abbey dating from 1125. Burchard, Bishop of Cambrai, mentions the chapel of St. Feuillien and refers to the martyrdom of St. Feuillien, recognizing the new community.
In the park of the Castle of the Princes of Croy, we can see some remains of the old abbey which was destroyed during the French Revolution.
One of Belgium's Best Brews
Belgium is known for his delicious and many beers. One of my personal favorites is St. Feuillien. This small brewery, which is named after an Irish missionary, is located in the Walloonian town of Le Roeulx, in a residential area.
The brewery actually makes several different kinds of beers and the best way to taste them all is to head to the brewery where you can take a tour for only six Euros, including two glasses of great beer.
You can also buy some beers to take away, as well as beer glasses, postcards, t-shirts and other souvenirs. Sante!
Love those hops!
Although hops aren't used in all the beers made by the St. Feuillien Brewery, they do grow some strictly for show. When I asked the guide about them he said, "they're a beautiful plant".
Take a tour of the brewery and admire the hop plants as you pour the beer down.
One of St Feuillien's beers
If you manage to get to this brewery and take a tour, you'll also get to sample some of their beers. One not to miss is Saison.
This is a traditional farm house beer that is known as a "blonde" in the local language and is a classic Belgian beer.
