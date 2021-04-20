Brasserie St-Feuillien Rue d'Houdeng 20, 7070 Le Roeulx, Belgium

More info Sun 10:30am - 12:30pm Sat 2pm - 5pm

St. Feuillien, an award winning beer The St. Feuillien brewery that we can visit today was founded in 1873 by Stéphanie Friart. In the recent years they have been under constant renovation combining the restoration of a nineteenth-century industrial heritage with modern facilities. The 5th generation of the Friart family continues to manufacture a wide range of beers, including the St. Feuillien and Grisette, demonstrating its willingness to be rooted in the history of the region and perpetuate local tradition.

The beers they produce are:

-St-Feuillien Blonde, Brune, Triple, Cuvée de Noël, Grand Cru.

-Grisette Blonde, Blanche, berries and cherries

-Saison

For every party or event, there is a St-Feuillien beer to suit your taste: 25cl, 33cl, 75cl, Magnum 1,5L, Jeroboam 3L, Mathusalem 6L, Salmanazar 9L.

Brewery tours are every Saturday at 2pm, in English, French and Dutch and the guide is very knowledgeable.



Feuillien was an Irish monk who arrived in the area proselytizing Christianity to the locals but instead was murdered in Charbonnière forest in the year 665. In the spot of his death people put a rock to commemorate the martyrdom. That rock became an abbey dating from 1125. Burchard, Bishop of Cambrai, mentions the chapel of St. Feuillien and refers to the martyrdom of St. Feuillien, recognizing the new community.

In the park of the Castle of the Princes of Croy, we can see some remains of the old abbey which was destroyed during the French Revolution.

