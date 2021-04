A Taste of France in Mexico City

The famed Brasserie Lipp in Paris has only one international outpost. No, it's not in New York; it's in Mexico City Located in the JW Marriott in Polanco, Brasserie Lipp is a late-night bistro, open until 2:00 am every day but Sunday, when it's open until midnight. Besides the fact that it's a reliable spot for a delicious late-night French food, including oysters on the half shell, Lipp has an extensive wine menu (nearly 600 different labels) and an incredibly well-stocked bar with top-shelf bottles.