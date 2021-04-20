Brasserie Lipp
Andrés Bello 29, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5281 3538
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Sat, Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Fri 7am - 2am
A Taste of France in Mexico CityThe famed Brasserie Lipp in Paris has only one international outpost. No, it's not in New York; it's in Mexico City.
Located in the JW Marriott in Polanco, Brasserie Lipp is a late-night bistro, open until 2:00 am every day but Sunday, when it's open until midnight. Besides the fact that it's a reliable spot for a delicious late-night French food, including oysters on the half shell, Lipp has an extensive wine menu (nearly 600 different labels) and an incredibly well-stocked bar with top-shelf bottles.