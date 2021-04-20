Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brasserie Lipp

Andrés Bello 29, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5281 3538
A Taste of France in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Fri 7am - 2am

A Taste of France in Mexico City

The famed Brasserie Lipp in Paris has only one international outpost. No, it's not in New York; it's in Mexico City.

Located in the JW Marriott in Polanco, Brasserie Lipp is a late-night bistro, open until 2:00 am every day but Sunday, when it's open until midnight. Besides the fact that it's a reliable spot for a delicious late-night French food, including oysters on the half shell, Lipp has an extensive wine menu (nearly 600 different labels) and an incredibly well-stocked bar with top-shelf bottles.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points