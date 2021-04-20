Brasserie Les Deux Garçons

Brasserie Deux Garcons
It's often assumed that Brasserie Deux Garcons is named for painter Paul Cézanne and novelist Émile Zola, who frequented the restaurant together when living in Aix-en-Provence. However, the name, which translates to “two boys,” actually refers to the two waiters who bought the place in 1840. A favorite meeting spot for celebrities then and now, this historic eatery is the perfect place to sip coffee or pastis while people-watching along Cours Mirabeau. If you’re in the mood for something more substantial, the extensive menu features everything from Niçoise salad and sole meunière to asparagus risotto and fillet of beef. When you start to get frustrated by the slow service, remember that Cézanne never hurried when he’d come here to sketch over a glass of absinthe, so neither should you.