Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brasserie Les Deux Garçons

53 Cours Mirabeau, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France
Website
| +33 4 42 26 00 51
Brasserie Deux Garcons France

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 1am

Brasserie Deux Garcons

It's often assumed that Brasserie Deux Garcons is named for painter Paul Cézanne and novelist Émile Zola, who frequented the restaurant together when living in Aix-en-Provence. However, the name, which translates to “two boys,” actually refers to the two waiters who bought the place in 1840. A favorite meeting spot for celebrities then and now, this historic eatery is the perfect place to sip coffee or pastis while people-watching along Cours Mirabeau. If you’re in the mood for something more substantial, the extensive menu features everything from Niçoise salad and sole meunière to asparagus risotto and fillet of beef. When you start to get frustrated by the slow service, remember that Cézanne never hurried when he’d come here to sketch over a glass of absinthe, so neither should you.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points