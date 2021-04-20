Where are you going?
Brasserie Hansken

2, Akersgata, 0158 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 42 60 88
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 11:30pm
Sat 1pm - 11:30pm

Since opening their doors in 1997, Brasserie Hansken (The Glove) has been recommended by several foodie guides (Michelin Guide included) and local newspapers. They pride themselves with good solid food made by ambitious chefs who care deeply for their craft.

Hansken serves up lunch and dinner menus, as well as a seasonal menu that reflects the time of year. The seasonal menu is available as a 3-6 course set menu, but punters are free to choose from the standard lunch and dinner menus if you're note quite so hungry.

The décor is classic with leather furniture, wood-and-brass toppings and warmly coloured walls. A great stop for a business lunch or dinner with friends, Hansken promises to deliver on all fronts.
By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

