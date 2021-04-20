Where are you going?
Brasserie Dunham

3809 Principale
Website
| +1 450-295-1500
A Good Brew in the Eastern Townships Dunham Canada

More info

Sun - Wed 12pm - 8pm
Thur - Sat 12pm - 12am

A Good Brew in the Eastern Townships

This brewery, nestled in the heart of Dunham—one of the region's most quaint villages—is the kind of place where people can simply sit back, relax, enjoy their surroundings and, most importantly, drink incredibly good brews.

Opened in 2010 by three passionate entrepreneurs, the public house serves a constantly evolving beer menu that usually consists of IPAs and ales. The selection changes so frequently that it's almost impossible to taste the same beer twice. Sometimes they're inspired by American West Coast brews, other times by the classic Europeans.

The pub is also a great place to meet new people and listen to local bands, with a new band every Friday.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

