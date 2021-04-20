Where are you going?
Brasserie Artisanale L'Amère A Boire Inc

2049 Saint Denis Street
Website
| +1 514-282-7448
Yank the Elephant Brass Montreal Canada

Sun 1pm - 1am
Mon, Tue 3pm - 1am
Wed, Thur 3pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 1pm - 3am

Yank the Elephant Brass

Outrageously good craft beer and the best nachos in Montreal. A tidy little patio with views of one of Montreal's more eclectic neighborhoods, plenty of Canadian tuxedos, and a disturbing number of toque wearing folk. Good times had by all.

I'm a big fan of the Imperial Stout, but you shouldn't leave without trying the Éléphant 10. And don't forget to chase your nachos with the fried gyoza dumplings with rabbit confit and grilled sesame sauce.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

