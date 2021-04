Brasserie Artisanale L'Amère A Boire Inc

Yank the Elephant Brass

Outrageously good craft beer and the best nachos in Montreal . A tidy little patio with views of one of Montreal's more eclectic neighborhoods, plenty of Canadian tuxedos, and a disturbing number of toque wearing folk. Good times had by all.I'm a big fan of the Imperial Stout, but you shouldn't leave without trying the Éléphant 10. And don't forget to chase your nachos with the fried gyoza dumplings with rabbit confit and grilled sesame sauce.