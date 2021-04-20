Where are you going?
Brandini Toffee

42250 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
Website
| +1 760-200-1598
More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

Dessert in the Desert at Brandini Toffee

Young brother and sister entrepreneur duo started Brandini Toffee after successfully raising money for a high school class trip to Italy by selling their toffee to the community and they haven’t slowed down since. Their treats have been featured on the Food Network, highlighted by Martha Stewart, sold in Nordstrom’s and most recently served at the President’s meeting with Jinping of China at the nearby Sunnylands estate. Whether their original almond toffee or addictive poppers (popped corn tossed in toffee with mixed nuts), their variety of desserts make for a delectable gift or personal treat.

Image courtesy of Brandini Toffee.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

