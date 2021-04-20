Where are you going?
Brahehus

Brahehus, 563 91 Gränna, Sweden
+46 390 212 00
Brahehus Castle Pit Stop Jönköping Sweden

More info

Brahehus Castle Pit Stop

Spontaneous road trips have always been a favorite form of getaway, so when the opportunity arose in Sweden I jumped at the chance.

With a local friend as our guide, we made pit stops that would rival most destinations back home. Stopping at the ruins of Brahehus castle transported us from the creaking van into 17th-century Sweden. Sit atop these archways and you’ll have a view unlike any other of the lakes Vättern and Visingsö below.

We made the trip on a clear weekend in October, but if you're traveling in the fall be wary of sudden rainstorms. We found a car from Rent a Wreck (cars true to the name, http://www.rent-a-wreck.no/eng/?car-rental=uppsala).
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

