July 4th Fireworks Bradley Beach will hold its annual Fireworks display on Saturday, July 5th, 2014 at the Brinley Ave. beachfront at 9:00 pm.



Bradley Beach puts great effort into a beautiful display that pleases everyone young and old. If it's too crowded in Bradley, Asbury Park or Ocean Grove will be a good location from which to view the festivities.



The rain date is Saturday, July 12th.