Boz Books 13A Castle St, Hay-on-Wye, Hereford HR3 5DF, UK

No kindles allowed! One of the bookstores in the book village of Hay-on-Wye is Boz Books. You can buy a lot of used books here, some new ones too, for very good prices.



For me, the highlight of the store is their sign that hangs out front. Any literary artwork I come across puts a smile on my face.



And please do leave your kindle at home, as the villagers suggest.