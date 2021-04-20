Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Boyes Dr

Boyes Dr, Cape Town, South Africa
Website
Bypass Traffic and Take Boyes Drive Cape Town South Africa

Bypass Traffic and Take Boyes Drive

Main Road is the primary road you take south to Cape Point on the False Bay side of the Cape Peninsula. It's incredibly useful because it's direct, although sometimes not the fastest route due to construction work and traffic. The bypass for this is Boyes Drive, a beautiful, scenic sideroad. Along the way, there are several entrances to Table Mountain National Park hiking trails. Most are up-hill climbs, and some are steeper than others (Peck's Valley). You'll also pass the Muizenberg Shark Spotter stand from this road. Try to take this road at least once, if only for a change of scenery, if you're going to be traveling up and down the False Bay coastline.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points