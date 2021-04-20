Boyes Dr Boyes Dr, Cape Town, South Africa

Bypass Traffic and Take Boyes Drive Main Road is the primary road you take south to Cape Point on the False Bay side of the Cape Peninsula. It's incredibly useful because it's direct, although sometimes not the fastest route due to construction work and traffic. The bypass for this is Boyes Drive, a beautiful, scenic sideroad. Along the way, there are several entrances to Table Mountain National Park hiking trails. Most are up-hill climbs, and some are steeper than others (Peck's Valley). You'll also pass the Muizenberg Shark Spotter stand from this road. Try to take this road at least once, if only for a change of scenery, if you're going to be traveling up and down the False Bay coastline.