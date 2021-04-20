Where are you going?
Boxwood

340 13 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0W9, Canada
| +1 403-265-4006
This little sister of the award-winning River Café stands on its own two feet. The same philosophies abound, however (local ingredients, herbs and greens from the restaurant’s garden, slowly roasted meat, and lots of vegetarian options), and, like its sibling, it’s also hidden inside a city park. But this restaurant features a more casual-gourmet card, with rotisserie porchetta sandwiches with crunchy cracklings and peppery arugula on house-made ciabatta; crispy chickpea fritters with cilantro salsa verde; and candied wild coho salmon with new potato and cabbage salad and house-preserved lemon. Never, never skip the black cardamom cheesecake, made with farm-fresh goat’s milk cheese and a buttery graham cracker crust.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

