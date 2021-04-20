Boxing Cat Brewery China, Shanghai Shi, Xuhui Qu, 复兴西路82号 邮政编码: 200085

Pub Grub and Craft Beer Boxing Cat is, hands down, my favorite brewery in town. It’s true craft beer. They rotate what’s on tap, so you’ll need to check the blackboard for their current offerings. But if the beer names baffle you, don’t worry, they’ve got a menu chock-full of witty descriptions and intriguing commentary to fill you in. They’re also usually generous with their samples in case you’re still unsure what you're signing up for.



Save this place for meal time if you can, as they’ve elevated pub grub to a slightly more sophisticated level and put out a pretty drool-worthy menu that runs the gamut from hearty salads to burgers and fish tacos.



Hours:

Monday - Thursday 5pm - 2am

Friday 3pm - 2am

Saturday - Sunday 10am - 2am

