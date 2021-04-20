Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Boutique Hotel Alhambra

Čikat ul. 16, 51550, Mali Lošinj, Croatia
Website
| +385 51 260 700
Boutique Hotel Alhambra Croatia

Boutique Hotel Alhambra

Surrounded by towering pine trees, this boutique hideaway re-creates Lošinj's golden age of Austro-Hungarian grandeur, when the European elite flocked to the island for its pleasant microclimate. Located right on Čikat Bay, the hotel comprises two turn-of-the-century villas, linked by a contemporary glass-and-limestone mosaic structure. The elegant Alhambra building was designed in 1912 by noted Viennese architect and artist Alfred Keller, whose name graces the glass-fronted, fine-dining restaurant. Soak up Lošinj's sweet-scented air on the hotel’s private beach deck, or pamper yourself at the Cube Spa Alhambra, which features an indoor saltwater pool and indulgent treatments like herbal pouch massages, honey body peels, and collagen facials.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points