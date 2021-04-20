Boutique Hotel Alhambra
Surrounded by towering pine trees, this boutique hideaway re-creates Lošinj's golden age of Austro-Hungarian grandeur, when the European elite flocked to the island for its pleasant microclimate. Located right on Čikat Bay, the hotel comprises two turn-of-the-century villas, linked by a contemporary glass-and-limestone mosaic structure. The elegant Alhambra building was designed in 1912 by noted Viennese architect and artist Alfred Keller, whose name graces the glass-fronted, fine-dining restaurant. Soak up Lošinj's sweet-scented air on the hotel’s private beach deck, or pamper yourself at the Cube Spa Alhambra, which features an indoor saltwater pool and indulgent treatments like herbal pouch massages, honey body peels, and collagen facials.