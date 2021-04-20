Bourke's Luck Potholes
Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, Moremela, Mpumalanga, South Africa
+27 13 769 8926
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm
Dramatic Rock Formations (on the way to Kruger Park)A good stop on the Panoramic Route (Joburg to Kruger Park) is Bourke's Luck Potholes, where striking rock formations tower over emerald green waters. A walkway with spanning bridges offers a birds eye view of the giant potholes below, that have been carved over centuries by pebbles swirling around in pools where the Treur River plunges into the Blyde.
Opening times are 9am-5pm, I believe. The later in the day you visit, the more beautiful the light and colors will be.
