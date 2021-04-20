Where are you going?
Bourke Street Bakery Banksmeadow

Banksmeadow NSW 2019, Australia
Website
Bourke Street Bakery Banksmeadow

With eleven locations around Sydney—from a humble flagship in Surry Hills to a shop all the way down in Kirrawee—Bourke Street Bakery is the local master of artisan loaves and such pastries as the giant lamington. The Banksmeadow outpost is the center of the environmental side of the business, with its earthy interior, an ambitious composting operation, and bee boxes on the rooftop to produce honey. The bakery also hosts public classes, during which travelers can learn the secrets of sourdough, pastries, and pizza—just like the trainees of the Bread and Butter Project, a wholesale bakery managed by BSB co-founder Paul Allam that reinvests 100 percent of its profits into the employment and training of refugees.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

