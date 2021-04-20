Where are you going?
Bourgie Concert Hall

1339 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H3G 1G2, Canada
Website
| +1 514-285-2000
An Old Church Made New: the Bourgie Concert Hall Montreal Canada

“Between 2009 and 2011, the Museum of Fine Arts renovated an old church across the street and transformed it into a concert hall with incredible acoustics. The stunning Tiffany stained glass windows are illuminated at night," says Nathalie Bondil, head curator at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Read more about her local's take on Montreal here. This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.

By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

