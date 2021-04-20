Bourgie Concert Hall
1339 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H3G 1G2, Canada
| +1 514-285-2000
Photo by Alexi Hobbs
An Old Church Made New: the Bourgie Concert Hall“Between 2009 and 2011, the Museum of Fine Arts renovated an old church across the street and transformed it into a concert hall with incredible acoustics. The stunning Tiffany stained glass windows are illuminated at night," says Nathalie Bondil, head curator at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
