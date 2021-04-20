Bourgeois Pig Cafe
736 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
+1 773-883-5282
Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 9pm
Tea and Quiet at the Bourgeois PigIf you want a quiet chill place for a cup of tea, a sandwich and a book, Bourgeois Pig is your place. Big wood tables, jazz music playing and the largest loose leaf tea selection in Chicago makes this the ideal afternoon destination.
The Bourgeois Pig Cafe has lots of quiet rooms on the second floor with sofas, desks and tables, a sandwich list named after great books like The Sun Also Rises and Catcher in the Rye and an outdoor patio. You will have to purchase something to use their password protected wi-fi but that seems a small price to pay for time spent in such a cute little European style café.