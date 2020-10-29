Bourbon Steak
“No visit to DC is complete without a visit to Bourbon Steak. There will always be a special place in my heart for this bar as I helped open and train the bar staff here. They consistently turn out amazing cocktails and I couldn’t be more proud of the team there. Not to mention the food is always, always spot on. The cocktail list is pretty long, with more than 20 cocktails, but it has several categories to break the menu up. Located in the Four Seasons in Georgetown, the bar is always filled with socialites and beautiful people. It’s a great spot for people watching, but even better for drinking.” —Kevin Diedrich, a bar manager and consultant who grew up in Northern Virginia.