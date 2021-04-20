Boulevard Jourdan

Breakfast from le boulangerie!

One of the many bakeries in my area, this little gem, like many other authentic parisian bakeries is overflowing with fresh breads and mouth watering pastries. As I'm savouring my morning almond croissant the little voice in my head sternly reminding me " this is not breakfast. this is not breakfast. this is not breakfast" finds its words have fallen on deaf ears.



Diets go out the window in Paris. Delicious!