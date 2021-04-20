Where are you going?
Boulevard Jourdan

Boulevard Jourdan, 75014 Paris, France
Morning stroll in Montparnasse

Each morning I wake up at 5.30 from jetlag and since I don't need to leave for class till 8.45 i always make time for a walk to the shops in Montparnasse. There is a great bakery, a few restaurants and I particularly like the little newsstands - i'm a newspaper/magazine junkie, in france they are are very cheap and it helps with my french reading practice!
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Breakfast from le boulangerie!

One of the many bakeries in my area, this little gem, like many other authentic parisian bakeries is overflowing with fresh breads and mouth watering pastries. As I'm savouring my morning almond croissant the little voice in my head sternly reminding me " this is not breakfast. this is not breakfast. this is not breakfast" finds its words have fallen on deaf ears.

Diets go out the window in Paris. Delicious!

