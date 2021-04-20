Where are you going?
Boulder in Photos

Boulder, CO, USA
Hogback Loop Trail

Hiking is big in Boulder, but if you know the right trails to hit, it's easy to avoid the crowds. This is one of my favorites, in far north Boulder, a nice one-hour loop hike up the hogback and down again. Great views, nice little climb, fun ridge walk, often deer and other wildlife -- enjoy!
By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

Double Rainbow

Just after a thunderstorm in Colorado I saw this double rainbow and was captured by the beauty.
Along the River

After running along the river in Boulder, I stopped at a bridge to watch people fish.

