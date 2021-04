Boudreaux Cellars Tasting Room 821 Front Street

Tasting the Washington Alps Boudreaux Cellars is a boutique winery located outside Leavenworth on the aptly named Icicle River, but their tasting room is conveniently located on Leavenworth’s main drag. The winery produces riesling, chardonnay, merlot, syrah, cabernet sauvignon, and malbec, which can all be sampled in their cozy, French-Quarter-themed tasting room.