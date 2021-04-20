BoudhaNath Stupa

Full Moon Festival - Bodnath Stupa, Kathmandu Nepal We were lucky enough to be in Kathmandu, Nepal for a Full Moon festival. At sunset, the monks lit thousands and thousands of little butter candles around Bodnath Stupa. We sat at a roof-top restaurant while they did the lighting (where this image was taken.) It was simply magical! The smoke from the candles gives everything a hazy glow. Afterward, we went down and walked around the stupa, spinning prayer wheels, and making donations to the monks, who were sitting around the base of the stupa collecting. We tried planning a second trip there for a full moon, but while we were there they did not light the candles. They did have a huge protest regarding the Chinese in Tibet, however.