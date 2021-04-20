Get Your Bouchon On
From the hands of executive chef Greg Murphy of Bouchon, comes this (see above). Tucked away on West Victoria Street in downtown Santa Barbara, Murphy and his crew are doing some wonderful things in the world of food. Local ingredients are staples on the menu, and the selection of beer and wine for pairings makes for a delightful culinary experience. Rather than belabor this post, I'm simply going to cut and paste the menu item here: Herb-Crusted Yellowfin Tuna (rare), warm white bean and arugula saute, Green Farms asparagus, roasted toy-box tomatoes with cider-saffron gastrique. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this was just summed up on the menu in 22. Definitely call well in advance to get reservations, as the place fills up quickly.