Bouchon

9 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Website
| +1 805-730-1160
Get Your Bouchon On Santa Barbara California United States

More info

Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

Get Your Bouchon On

From the hands of executive chef Greg Murphy of Bouchon, comes this (see above). Tucked away on West Victoria Street in downtown Santa Barbara, Murphy and his crew are doing some wonderful things in the world of food. Local ingredients are staples on the menu, and the selection of beer and wine for pairings makes for a delightful culinary experience. Rather than belabor this post, I'm simply going to cut and paste the menu item here: Herb-Crusted Yellowfin Tuna (rare), warm white bean and arugula saute, Green Farms asparagus, roasted toy-box tomatoes with cider-saffron gastrique. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this was just summed up on the menu in 22. Definitely call well in advance to get reservations, as the place fills up quickly.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

