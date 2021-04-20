Boucherie Charcuterie Alimentation General
404 St Pierre St
Steal the TerrineI love Montreal, I love French food, and I love going overboard when I visit my favorite Canadian chow town.
If you have any love for Charcuterie at all, this restaurant in Old Montreal will serve up plenty of your Basque favorites. If you're not familiar with this cuisine, you may as well leave your belt at the hotel. As a matter of fact, you may as well slip into a pair of sweat pants and avoid trouble all together.
The terrine here is excellent, but be wary of what time you visit; this place is exceptionally popular among the Sunday set, and the food doesn't always last late into the afternoon.