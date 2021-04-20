Boucher Brothers Beach Management Alhambra Street

Book a Beach Day with the Boucher Brothers To maximize your ocean adventure, book the Boucher Brothers for a full day of beach activity. To start your day, the bros will hook you up with comfortable lounge chairs and luxurious cabanas with umbrellas. You can enjoy everything warm and sunny Florida has to offer right from the sand.



Once you're ready to get out on the water, the Boucher Brothers can book kayaking adventures through the waterway in Hollywood Beach, or, for those wanting a little more speed, try a Waverunner tour, or a banana boat ride. On a windy day, have a parasailing adventure off one of the bros rentable boats.



To explore the local reef, the brothers can provide all gear and expert tips for quality scuba diving, snorkeling, paddleboarding, and fishing.



