Around the World in Eighty Beers

The plaque of past “Beer passport” winners posted on the wall at this neighborhood watering hole makes you want to be a regular. Those fine folk all successfully completed the challenge of drinking eighty of the pub’s international beers over the course of a year (raised from the former rule of eighty days, which seemed a little dangerous). The challenge is so popular that the pub had to create a second passport of beers to try. Join the locals for a day in their epic endeavor by responsibly enjoying a Negra Modelo beer from Mexico , a Mythos from Greece , or Calgary’s own Buzzard Breath Ale.