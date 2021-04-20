Bottlecraft Little Italy
Brian Jensen went to culinary school in New York City
and worked at a wine shop in Brooklyn before opening San Diego
’s premier bar and beer shop. Since then, he’s grown the business to include five locations in San Diego as well as one in Long Beach and Virginia Beach. For the best experience, head to the Little Italy outpost, which feels most like a bar with its sliding garage doors. It has a bring-your-own-food policy, so grab a bowl of ramen from RakiRaki next door to pair with brews like the Koozy Beer, a hazy IPA created just for Bottlecraft in collaboration with Abnormal Beer Company. You’ll also find 25 beers on draft, two casks, and hundreds of bottles and cans from around the world. Get the Yeti Imperial Stout that’s been aged for 12 months in whiskey barrels.