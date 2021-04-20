Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bottle & Bottega

2900 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Website
| +1 773-570-7596
Wine, Paint, and Friends Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 9pm

Wine, Paint, and Friends

Started in Chicago in 2009, and slowly making its way throughout the U.S., Bottle & Bottega is hands down one of the coolest and unique new ideas to arrive in the Windy City. Founded by two enterprising young women who ditched the corporate gig to follow their passion, this art studio with a twist is a great way to explore your creative side while indulging in a bit of vino as well. With a living room vibe combined with an art studio appeal, you can show up for a scheduled event or plan a private outing with your closest friends.

Just bring your imagination, some wine and a cheery disposition and the owners Stephanie and Nancy will provide you the materials to make your night one to remember. Bottle & Bottega: arrive with wine and leave with art (and maybe even a few new friends.)

By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points