Bottle & Bottega
2900 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
| +1 773-570-7596
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 9pm
Wine, Paint, and FriendsStarted in Chicago in 2009, and slowly making its way throughout the U.S., Bottle & Bottega is hands down one of the coolest and unique new ideas to arrive in the Windy City. Founded by two enterprising young women who ditched the corporate gig to follow their passion, this art studio with a twist is a great way to explore your creative side while indulging in a bit of vino as well. With a living room vibe combined with an art studio appeal, you can show up for a scheduled event or plan a private outing with your closest friends.
Just bring your imagination, some wine and a cheery disposition and the owners Stephanie and Nancy will provide you the materials to make your night one to remember. Bottle & Bottega: arrive with wine and leave with art (and maybe even a few new friends.)