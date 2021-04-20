Botel Marina
At Botel Marina in Rijeka, guests are lulled to sleep by the sound of the Adriatic lapping against the hull of the 1936 ferry. A five-minute stroll from the city center, the now-moored boat sailed for more than seven decades before being repurposed as a hotel in 2013. Today, it features 35 colorful yet minimalist rooms, with custom-made furniture, porthole views, and private bathrooms. In the rest of the boat, dark-wood paneling, old logbooks, and navigational equipment share space with the former captain’s quarters. Complete with an all-day bar, the fourth-floor deck is the perfect place to sink into a lounge chair and sip a macchiato while taking in the harbor and sea views.