Boston Society of Architects-AIA

290 Congress St #200, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Website
| +1 617-951-1433
Unexpected Experiences at BSA Space Boston Massachusetts United States

More info

Sun 1pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm

Unexpected Experiences at BSA Space

BSA Space is an unusual cultural institution. Given their relationship to the Boston Society of Architects, it's only natural that they exhibit local innovations in building design and structure. However, would you expect to take a how-to workshop on urban farming, to connect with the Historic Boston Initiative, or to play a sketching game here? Their exhibits and events weave urban design and hot topics in a unique way (and change frequently). Situated along Boston's historic harbor, this is a great place for active events and community-focused experiences that are fun for locals and visitors alike.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
