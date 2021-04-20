Boston Society of Architects-AIA

Unexpected Experiences at BSA Space
BSA Space is an unusual cultural institution. Given their relationship to the Boston
Society of Architects, it's only natural that they exhibit local innovations in building design and structure. However, would you expect to take a how-to workshop on urban farming, to connect with the Historic Boston Initiative, or to play a sketching game here? Their exhibits and events weave urban design and hot topics in a unique way (and change frequently). Situated along Boston's historic harbor, this is a great place for active events and community-focused experiences that are fun for locals and visitors alike.